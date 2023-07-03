The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected the Mountaineers over offers from Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Kentucky, Illinois, Syracuse and a number of others.

Bostic, 6-foot-2, 172-pounds, took the trip to Morgantown from June 19-21 after not making it to campus when he was scheduled earlier in the month.

West Virginia has added yet another piece in the secondary in the 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft 2024 safety Jay’Quan Bostic following an official visit.

Bostic became a target for the Mountaineers as the process developed and getting him to campus served as the key point in his decision-making process.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown has served as the lead recruiter for Bostic while he also has developed a strong connection with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. The Mountaineers are targeting Bostic as a safety in large part because of his skill set and potential there.

Brown and Lesley have both made it clear that Bostic is a natural fit for the scheme at a number of positions in the secondary and his flexibility makes him an intriguing option for a number of programs.

“I’m a physical player with fast ball skills that are great and my work ethic is crazy,” he said. “I’m a leader on the field and off the field. I just want to be great.”

Bostic is just another talented addition to a growing recruiting class for West Virginia and represents the fifth player to select the Mountaineers at safety this cycle after Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain 2024 safety Zae Jennings, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce, Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross and Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 defensive back Keelan Flowe.

Overall, the 2024 recruiting class has grown to 18 total members.

WVSports.com will have more with Bostic in the near future.