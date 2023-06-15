The Georgia native received an offer from West Virginia in late May after the coaching staff previously visited him during the evaluation period.

Boyce, 5-foot-11, 181-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Houston, East Carolina and a number of other programs.

West Virginia has helped to fill a need in the defensive secondary with a commitment from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce .

From there Boyce quickly scheduled an official visit to campus for the June 2 weekend.

That trip was enough to effectively push West Virginia over the top in the pursuit of Boyce who jumped into the mix after taking a few days to think things over.

“The hospitality was like no other. Everything I was looking for in a team they met,” Boyce said. “My expectations were exceeded.”

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz, safeties coach Dontae Wright and secondary coach ShaDon Brown all played a critical role in the recruitment of Boyce who cited those bonds in his decision.

West Virginia wants Boyce as a safety and compares his overall skill set to what current safety Aubrey Burks brings to the table as a versatile piece in the back end. The coaching staff was impressed that he is a leader on the field and plays with aggression.

It also doesn’t hurt that he moves incredibly well in the back end at the safety spot and is coming off a season with 50 tackles, 4 interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Boyce becomes the tenth prospect to commit to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program in the 2024 class and the third safety along with Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain 2024 athlete Zae Jennings and Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers defensive back Keelan Flowe.

Boyce continues the positive momentum from the recruiting official visit weekends as West Virginia is starting to add to the overall recruiting class following the trips.

WVSports.com will have more with Boyce in the near future.