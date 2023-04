Marietta (Ga.) Kell 2024 cornerback Cedric Franklin made the trip to West Virginia to take in a spring practice and left with a very positive impression of the place.

Franklin, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, has held an offer from the Mountaineers since January but was able to make it to campus in order to take in a spring practice in Morgantown.

And it didn’t disappoint.