Scott, 5-foot-9, 160-pounds, has trimmed his list of options to West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Liberty, James Madison, Toledo, and Old Dominion with each of those standing out for many of the same reasons.

“The relationship aspect of it and that was a big thing with me. Also, I saw myself at the university if football would ever go away,” he said.

Scott has yet to visit Arizona State, Liberty, Toledo and Old Dominion but has been to the others including multiple trips to West Virginia. The Mountaineers have been involved with Scott for quite some time and the coaches visited him during the evaluation period.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for West Virginia.

“Just trying to continue to build my relationship,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has set up official visits to Arizona State June 7-9 and James Madison June 14-16 but is looking into setting up more in the near future.

All of the schools targeting Scott envision him as a hybrid type of player who can be used as a slot wide receiver, in the backfield and even on special teams.

“A Tavon Austin type of player,” he said.

Scott plans to make a college decision at some point in the summer likely at the end of June or the start of July and will be placing a strong emphasis on the relationships he has with coaches. He also is prioritizing academics in his decision-making progress as well.

“Do I believe that the coaches there could develop me into the best athlete and man on and off the field that I can be and will they put me in the best position to succeed?” he asked.