2025 DB Chamarryus Bomar excited about West Virginia commitment

West Virginia was squarely on the radar for Anderson (S.C.) Westside 2025 athlete Chamarryus Bomar once the program extended a scholarship offer in early January.

Bomar, 6-foot-0, 173-pounds, committed to West when he was at Appalachian State and once he made the move to Morgantown and had the opportunity to follow it just made sense.

“Coach West played a big part in my commitment to West Virginia. From me committing to App State last year to play for him and then for him to move to West Virginia and got the opportunity to go with him,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect solidified the decision after taking an official visit to campus over the weekend where he was able to spend more time with West as well as meet the rest of the coaches.

“Coach (Rich) Rodriguez and Coach (Zac) Alley the defensive coordinator welcomed me in too and felt I could have an opportunity to play and fit in with the program,” he said.

Bomar is a two-way athlete who is coming off an impressive senior season where he had 1,293 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns while recording 5 interceptions and a pair of pick-sixes.

But it’s on the defensive side where the Mountaineers will give him the first crack.

“Right now, corner,” he said.

Bomar plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Wednesday and then will enroll in Morgantown in May.