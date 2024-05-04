Jenkins, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, was able to meet with secondary coach ShaDon Brown after he offered him a scholarship which allowed him to learn even more about the program.

Lake Butler (Fla.) Union County 2025 cornerback Gavin Jenkins received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in early April and made his way to campus for the Gold-Blue game.

“He personally told me that I’m glad you’re here and some great talent has come from your area,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Jenkins as a nickel cornerback and it’s a spot where the program needs some help which makes him an intriguing fit in the 2025 recruiting class.

Brown made it clear that Jenkins brings a lot of things to the table that West Virginia wants at that position.

“He told me that he loved my film and thinks I have great versatility, great length,” he said.

And after watching the spring game, Jenkins felt that he could definitely see himself in the scheme. He also was able to sit in on some meetings and get an idea about the defense as well.

“I feel like I could come here and have a good chance of starting and the environment was great,” he said.

West Virginia cemented a spot in his top eight along with UCF, South Florida, Memphis, Toledo, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Western Michigan. He already has official visits set to Coastal Carolina and Toledo but is looking into setting up a visit to Morgantown as well.

“I would most definitely come back,” he said. “It definitely met my expectations.”