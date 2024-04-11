Telemaque, 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, narrowed his list down to a top six which includes the Mountaineers along with LSU, Florida, Colorado, Missouri and Minnesota.

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque is one of the key targets for West Virginia this cycle. And the coaching staff hasn’t made that a secret.

And West Virginia is firmly in the picture.

“I’m one of the top guys in their class that they’re trying to recruit,” he said. “They show the most love.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has already seen Morgantown in person on a junior day stop and has developed a strong connection with defensive line coach AJ Jackson as well as wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall.

"Since I visited there I've always had high praise for Coach Jackson and head coach Neal Brown and what they're doing over there," he said. "The whole staff, I feel like coach Bilal who I talk to every day. He's one of the top coaches I talk to."

West Virginia is targeting Telemaque at strongside defensive end, and the coaches love his combination of both speed and power at the position. He also possesses impressive length with his frame.

“They see where I can develop. They show me where I can improve my game for the pros which is the ultimate goal,” Telemaque said.

The plan this summer is to take official visits to each of his top six schools with the Mountaineers getting the first visit May 31-June 2, and then Minnesota and LSU grabbing the next two weekends in June.

He is currently working on scheduling visits to the other three schools on his list.

Telemaque plans to make his decision Aug. 1, but isn’t ruling out moving that up depending on how things go with his upcoming official visit schedule. And for now, West Virginia has made an impression.

“LSU and West Virginia have the edge,” he said.