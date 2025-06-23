West Virginia had everything 2026 safety Rickey Giles wanted

Giles, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, let the coaches know Monday that he was ready to join the football program and both parties were excited about the development.

So, Giles decided there was no reason to wait any longer and committed to the program.

Dallas (Tx.) South Oak Cliff 2026 athlete Rickey Giles felt that West Virginia had the total package when it came to what he wanted to find in a college program.

“The atmosphere, the people and the vision of the program they’re building. It felt like a place where I could grow and really contribute to something special,” he said.

Giles developed a strong bond with the coaching staff namely lead recruiter safeties coach Gabe Franklin and he appreciated how real he kept things with him throughout the process.

“Helped me see the bigger picture,” he said.

Giles took his official visit to West Virginia June 13-15 and that trip was eye opening as it allowed him to see just how truly genuine and welcoming the entire staff was while on campus. Over the course of that trip Giles was able to tour the facilities and learn more about the program while spending valuable time not only with the coaching staff but the current team.

That trip helped to push West Virginia to the top of his recruitment.

“It gave me a real feel for what it would be like to be a part of the Mountaineer family,” he said.

Giles is being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia defensive scheme, namely at the boundary spot. The coaching staff was impressed with his combination of toughness, work ethic and how physical he plays in the secondary. He is coming off a season with 51 tackles and 2 picks.

Giles also held offers from Utah, Purdue, Oregon State, San Diego State, Boise State, Memphis, Tulsa, North Texas, Texas State, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State and more.

But now he is focused on his next stop at West Virginia.

“I can’t wait to get to work and represent WVU. Let’s build something special,” he said.