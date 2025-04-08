2025 forward Thomas commits to West Virginia

West Virginia continues to reconstruct the basketball roster under new head coach Ross Hodge and the latest is Allen (Tx.) 2025 forward Deandre Thomas.
Thomas, 6-foot-7, initially signed with North Texas in November but announced on social media that he would be joining Hodge in Morgantown.
"Excited to announce I will be following the previous North Texas coaching staff to (West Virginia)," he wrote.
Thomas averaged 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a junior on a talented Allen basketball team.
Thomas initially picked North Texas over offers from Tulsa, UTSA, Rice, Holy Cross, Northeastern and a number of others.
Thomas is the first 2025 signee to pick the Mountaineers since Hodge took over the program.
