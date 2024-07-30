Dean-Vines, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, has trimmed his list of potential college options down to West Virginia, Louisville, Texas A&M, UCF and Vanderbilt with each of those sticking out for many of the same reasons.

“How they recruited me and recruited me hard and made sure I knew they wanted me,” he said.

The efforts from West Virginia are led by associate head coach Chester Frazier and he has made a strong connection at this point of the process.

“The connection with Coach has been going good. I can hit him up anytime with questions whatever the case is,” he said.

Schools like the way that Dean-Vines plays the game and competes on both ends of the floor but it’s his efforts on the defensive end that truly stand out.

“The way I compete and never give up on the play,” he said.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game.

Dean-Vines is setting up his official visits in order to try to sort through his options and hopes to make a decision at some point in the fall. The plan is to try to make it to West Virginia in order to see even more about the school.

“I’m looking for the right coaching style that I think is going to coach me the best and treat me like I’m one of theirs,” he said.