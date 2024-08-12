Shaw, 6-foot-4, 160-pounds, has the Mountaineers on a list that also includes Xavier, UNLV, Saint Mary’s, Utah State, and UC Santa Barbara and each stands out for different reasons.

North Las Vegas (Nev.) Mojave 2025 guard CJ Shaw has six schools standing out in his recruitment and one of those is West Virginia.

West Virginia offered Shaw in July after Peach Jam and was impressed with what he was able to show on the floor. Associate head coach Chester Frazier has been the primary contact thus far.

“They loved my game from there and once I started looking more into them then I saw why from the way that they play with each other,” he said.

Since that point Shaw has developed a strong relationship with Frazier and the assistant has been impressed with what he can do on the court.

“He says I’m a killer and the coaching staff loves my game,” he said.

As far as the other schools on his list Shaw has been impressed with the consistent contact from UNLV, while Xavier is a program that fits his playing style and has the right atmosphere. Utah State has developed a strong relationship with him, UC Santa Barbara offers the right mix of it all and Saint Mary’s has the right type of program that he wants to find in a school.

All of the coaches have been impressed with how he can shoot the ball as well as how he attacks the basket off the dribble.

“I can make good reads off any action and I play on both ends of the floor,” he said.

Shaw currently only has one official visit set to Santa Barbara Oct. 4-6 and is looking at getting trips set to the other schools on his final list.

He plans to make his college decision either in November or December and he is looking for a program that has the right mix of academics and basketball.



