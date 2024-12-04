2025 safety Horton flips to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a key late piece to the recruiting class by flipping the commitment of Bel Air (Md.) 2025 safety Julien Horton.
Horton, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, had been committed to North Carolina since June 27, but the Mountaineers made a late push in his recruitment down the stretch.
The athletic safety also held offers from Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Maryland, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Georgia Tech and a number of others major programs.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect was a major target for the Mountaineers early in the process and visited campus for a junior day but initially committed to Maryland before flipping his pledge to the Tar Heels.
Horton took an official visit to Missouri prior to the dead period, but the Mountaineers were able to win out during the stretch led by the efforts of secondary coach ShaDon Brown recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer and the rest of the staff.
He was initially scheduled to take an official visit the that weekend of the Texas Tech game but did not make the trip.
Horton is slated to play safety for the Mountaineers and is an athletic piece that could play multiple spots. On top of his speed, Horton also brings an element of physicality at the position.
WVSports.com will have more on his commitment in the near future.
