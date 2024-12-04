2025 safety Horton flips to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a key late piece to the recruiting class by flipping the commitment of Bel Air (Md.) 2025 safety Julien Horton. Horton, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, had been committed to North Carolina since June 27, but the Mountaineers made a late push in his recruitment down the stretch. The athletic safety also held offers from Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Maryland, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Georgia Tech and a number of others major programs.

Advertisement