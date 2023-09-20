Dues, 5-foot-11, 160-pounds, also held offers from Kent State, Marshall, Akron and Eastern Kentucky but the Mountaineers surged to the forefront of his recruitment after jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer following an impressive camp performance this summer.

West Virginia didn’t have to go far for the first commitment in the 2025 class as the Mountaineers football program added a pledge from Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues .

That culminated in Dues committing to the Mountaineers following an unofficial visit to campus for the Backyard Brawl over the weekend.

“I chose West Virginia because it’s close to home and because in my heart it felt like the right decision. What pushed them over the top was the atmosphere,” he said.

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall is the lead recruiter for Dues and was the coach that extended the scholarship offer following a performance where he was one of the most dominant players in camp.

“My relationship with the coaches has just gotten stronger,” he said.

Dues gave the coaching staff the good news following the conclusion of the 17-6 win over the Panthers.

“They were excited to hear me say it,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Dues as a wide receiver and loves his route running, how he can create separation and his ability to create coming in and out of his breaks.

Dues plans to enroll early at West Virginia next December and is excited to have the process behind him.