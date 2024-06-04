That was enough to flip the pledge of the talented wide receiver giving West Virginia their second commitment at the position in the class behind Hurricane (W.Va.) wide receiver Tyshawn Dues .

Mallory, 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, had been committed to the Demon Deacons since April 13 but took an official visit to Morgantown May 31-June 2 where he was able to get another look at the Mountaineers.

The West Virginia football program has flipped the commitment of Cheshire Academy (Ct.) 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory from Wake Forest.

Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall served as the lead recruiter for Mallory and was the coach that extended a scholarship offer to him while he was on campus for a junior day visit in January. The Mountaineers remained in the mix for Mallory landing in his top four prior to his pledge to Wake Forest.

Mallory also camped with the Mountaineers in the summer prior so there was familiarity with the program.

“I love West Virginia. It’s a great place to be but one thing that stood out to me is the ability I have to make an impact on and off the field,” he said.

West Virginia is recruiting Mallory at wide receiver because of his combination of frame, speed and size. The coaches are impressed with his ability to go up and highpoint the football in the air.

“I fit perfect in the offense with my speed, size and ball skills,” he said.

Mallory had 30 catches for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns during his junior season.

The pass catcher becomes the ninth commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Mallory in the near future.