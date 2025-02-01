2026 athlete Lucas Shanafelt adds West Virginia offer after visit

Now he definitely plans on returning.

McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township 2026 defensive end Lucas Shanafelt had never been to West Virginia prior to his stop for the first Junior Day event Feb. 1.

Shanafelt, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with bandits coach Jeff Casteel. The coaching staff doesn’t have him slotted for a specific position but likes him as an athlete on either side of the ball.

“The coaches were great,” he said.

Overall, Shanafelt was impressed with his time in Morgantown from the facilities to the coaching staff. While he had been in contact with them for quite some time this was nice to see the place and how it compared to his expectations. Safe to say it certainly passed the test.

“The visit was great,” he said.

The coaches like his overall versatility and ability to play many different positions which could make him a fit at multiple spots on the field depending on his development.

For now, there isn’t anything set to return to West Virginia but it is certainly in his plans.

“Definitely will be back at West Virginia in the future,” he said.