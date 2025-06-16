2026 ATH Javonte Smith talks West Virginia official visit experience, plans

“I thought very highly of the visit. The place in general was overall amazing and I honestly wasn’t expecting it to be like that at all,” he said.

He left with a strong impression of what he was able to see.

Jackson (Tn.) North Side 2026 athlete Javonte Smith came to West Virginia not sure what to expect.

Smith, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, is a two-way athlete but is being targeted at defensive back by the Mountaineers. He spent valuable time with cornerbacks coach Rod West who laid out to him how he would fit into the defense and how versatile he is with the ball in his hands.

That could open the door for Smith to potentially serve as a return man, and he isn’t giving up the idea of trying to play some on the offensive side of the ball as well.

He was hosted by cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson and was able to pick his brain about the program on top of what he learned from spending time with the coaching staff.

“Just how good of a place it was and what the program and coaches will offer,” he said. “It was fun those guys were mad funny and cool.”

The trip was the third of the summer for Smith, who previously visited Missouri and Arkansas and now will take his final trip to Tennessee next weekend. After that, he will start the process of narrowing down his options.

“That’ll wrap it up and then I’ll make my decision sometime in July,” he said.