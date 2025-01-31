2026 athlete Vann planning return trip to West Virginia

And now the plan is for him to make it back to campus to get another look at the school.

Middletown (Oh.) 2026 athlete Jordan Vann found out about his scholarship offer from West Virginia after the coaching staff visited his school during the evaluation period.

Vann, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, got word of the news after tight ends coach Michael Nysewander stopped by his school and let him know that he was impressed with his film as well as his frame.

“I also had a conversation with coach (Henry) Weinreich and coach (Rich) Rodriguez on the phone. They seemed enthusiastic about me and I am excited to build a strong relationship,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is being targeted at any of the three safety positions in the West Virginia defense at nickel, strong or free in large part due to his athleticism and feel for the game.

Vann has already visited Morgantown twice last season for camps and once for the spring game and was highly impressed with what he was able to see during each stop. Now, he plans to take a trip to campus to spend time with the new coaching staff in order to get to know them better.

“I really enjoyed it. The atmosphere was amazing and the facilities were top notch,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that the West Virginia staff has given me.”

Vann is placing a strong emphasis on where he is going to be developed on and off the field as well as get the best education.