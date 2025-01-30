2026 CB Thomas wants to learn even more about West Virginia

Thomas, 6-foot-1, 160-pounds, is familiar with former Fort Myers product and current Mountaineers assistant running backs coach Noel Devine who hails from around 20-minutes from him.

Cape Coral (Fla.) 2026 defensive back Almirian Thomas already knew about the West Virginia football program due to one of its former alumni from his area.

“I do want to visit because Noel Devine is where I’m from and he just got a coaching job,” he said.

Inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart is the assistant that extended a scholarship offer to Thomas and he was excited because of how he approached that conversation.

“He said they needed somebody that’s hungry and that’s a dog and would love to have me,” he said.

Stewart was impressed with Thomas on film because of the physicality he displayed at the cornerback position and how he demonstrates the ability to play press man coverage. This past season he was targeted a total of 23 times and only permitted 4 catches for 78 yards at the position.

“One was a deep shot I knocked it out but when he went down it fell into his lap,” he said. “But I didn’t allow any touchdowns all season.”

Along with West Virginia, Thomas already has collected offers from Illinois and Minnesota while a number of others have been expressing interest at this early stage of the process.

On top of a visit to Morgantown, Thomas wants to make it to both Illinois and Minnesota.

Thomas is taking his recruitment nice and slow at this state but wants to find a place that is going to hold him accountable and develop him in all areas. He also is placing an emphasis on seeing the field early.

“I want to make an impact as a freshman,” he said.