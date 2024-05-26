Carey, 6-foot-3, 170-pounds, received the news after talking with defensive line coach AJ Jackson and he made a strong impression.

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2026 safety Darrell Carey was already interested in West Virginia but then received the news that the program was offering him a scholarship.

“I think he’s a very cool person. He’s respectful and helpful,” he said. “He talked to me about spring ball and how they liked my size and game in West Virginia.”

Carey was excited to add West Virginia to his list in large part because he is familiar with several things about the school such as the business program and what he has heard about the environment on campus. And he is planning to see it for himself this summer.

“I’m very proud about my offer from West Virginia,” he said.

All of the schools recruiting Carey like him as a defensive back and given his size he has the versatility to fill several different roles in the secondary. He also plays wide receiver at the high school level.

“They like my size and the way I play the game. I’m a tall corner that is fast and has good hand-eye coordination but I can go multiple ways,” he said.

Carey has only visited Maryland at this stage but on top of his trip to West Virginia is looking to check out Tennessee and several other schools.

The 2026 prospect is searching for a program that is going to offer the right fit academically as he wants to study business as well as a good connection with the coaching staff.

“My academics always come first so that’s what’s important to me,” he said.



