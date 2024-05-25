Bledsoe, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, received the scholarship from the Mountaineers in March and has been in contact with analyst Tre Bell.

Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy 2026 defensive back Omari Bledsoe holds an offer from West Virginia and is planning to make a visit to campus this summer.

“He’s an amazing coach to learn from and get certain steps from the next level,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is still learning more about the football program but has watched several games over the years and understands the type of football that the Mountaineers play.

“I feel as if the team has a great bond with one another,” he said.

Programs are targeting Bledsoe as a cornerback, but he also is comfortable playing safety which makes him an intriguing fit for college programs in the back end of the defense. Coaches like his frame and the length that he plays with in the secondary.

Bledsoe does plan on making a trip to visit West Virginia at some point this summer and plans to talk with the coaching staff about just when that will occur. He also would like to see Morgantown on game-day as well.

“And build a great relationship with the coaches for sure,” he said.

Bledsoe wants to find a program that makes him a priority and feels like the best fit for him on and off the field. He plans to place a strong emphasis on where he will be treated like family.