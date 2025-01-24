West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jeff Weimer

The California native also spent time at UNLV in 2022 where he appeared in just five games and grabbed 26 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Weimer, 6-foot-2, 204-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers Jan. 15 just a day after he elected to enter the transfer portal and is coming off a season with the Bengals where he hauled in 75 passes for 1,016 yards and 6 touchdowns for an average of 13.5 per grab.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has continued to add key pieces to address positions of need from the transfer portal and have done it once again with Idaho State wide receiver Jeff Weimer .

Prior to that Weimer also spent time at two different junior colleges with his first season at Hartnell College where he was productive with 78 catches for 1,040 yards and 11 scores and then City College of San Francisco where he had 75 catches for 1,253 yards and 17 touchdowns prior to signing with UNLV.

Weimer becomes the fifth wide receiver addition that West Virginia has made through the transfer portal this off-season joining Eastern Michigan transfer Oran Singleton, Jacksonville State transfer Jarod Bowie, Youngstown State transfer Cyrus Traugh and Jacksonville State transfer Cam Vaughn.

Weimer has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Weimer and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Weimer has been productive in relation to his on the field snaps at every stop of his college career from the FBS, FCS and junior college levels. At Idaho State in 2024, Weimer played a total of 844 snaps at wide receiver, where that was broken down into 540 pass routes and 302 run blocking.

Across those 540 pass routes, Weimer was targeted 122 times and responded with 75 catches for 1,016 yards and 6 touchdowns for a reception rate of 61.5-percent.

Weimer spent 442 of those snaps out wide and 100 in the slot, where he showed some wiggle with 224 yards after the catch and forced a total of 8 missed tackles.

At 6-foot-2, Weimer also displayed the ability to win in contested situations making 8 of 18 catches.

During his time at UNLV, Weimer saw action in seven games and caught 26 of 43 targets although there he was used more in the slot with 173 of his 210 pass routes there. This is an experienced wide receiver that has spent time at multiple positions at multiple different levels.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia was still searching for another wide receiver to add to the roster and Weimer fills a lot of needs as a seasoned option that has filled multiple roles. Over his time in college, Weimer has accounted for 1,000 yards in three of the four years he was on the field and has shown flexibility to play inside or outside.

It was telling that West Virginia made Weimer a priority when he entered the transfer portal, and he gives the Mountaineers an interesting piece to the puzzle in a room that is essentially rebuilding itself from last year. West Virginia only returns a handful of snaps from the 2024 season and outside Rodney Gallagher even less total production meaning that there will be opportunities for newcomers to make their mark.

Weimer is a senior that joins a room with 12 other scholarship options although four of those are either true or redshirt freshmen. That opens the door for Weimer to make an impact in his final season.

Recruiting the position:

Now with five transfer additions on top of the two high school prospects signed, West Virginia has added a lot of new faces to the wide receiver room heading into the 2025 season. But the program still could look at adding one or possibly two more younger options at the inside spots to round things out. This addition gives the Mountaineers another experienced outside option but don’t count any potential additions out this off-season as the coaching staff has remained aggressive rounding out needs on the roster.