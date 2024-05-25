Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn has several years to go before his recruitment truly heats up but has already collected a long list of scholarship offers.

The schools that have already jumped into the picture for the 2027 prospect include Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Nebraska, Oregon, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Maryland, Arkansas and a number of others.

And during the evaluation period, West Virginia joined that group.