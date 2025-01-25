Advertisement
Published Jan 25, 2025
Is it time to panic for WVU hoops after they fall to Kansas State?
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com bring another podcast episode, detailing WVU's loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers were down 19-2 in the first half, never recovering in a 73-60 loss to the Wildcats. This moves WVU to 4-4 in the Big 12 as they are now dealt their second loss in as many games.

