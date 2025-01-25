Is it time to panic for WVU hoops after they fall to Kansas State?

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com bring another podcast episode, detailing WVU's loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
The Mountaineers were down 19-2 in the first half, never recovering in a 73-60 loss to the Wildcats. This moves WVU to 4-4 in the Big 12 as they are now dealt their second loss in as many games.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe