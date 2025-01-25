Is it time to panic for WVU hoops after they fall to Kansas State?

The Mountaineers were down 19-2 in the first half, never recovering in a 73-60 loss to the Wildcats. This moves WVU to 4-4 in the Big 12 as they are now dealt their second loss in as many games.

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com bring another podcast episode, detailing WVU's loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

