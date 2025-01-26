2026 athlete Smith wants to see West Virginia soon

Smith, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, found out about the news after he spoke with cornerbacks coach Rod West on the phone, and he made it clear that he was impressed with his overall skill set.

Jackson (Tn.) North Side 2026 athlete Javonte Smith doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia yet but plans on changing that after the program jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.

“He said he likes my game a lot. He was great, we had a good conversation,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect already held offers from the likes of Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt and a number of others but now wants to learn more about the Mountaineers.

“Soon. It means a lot to me bringing a top school home and offering me,” he said.

Smith isn’t sure when he will make it to Morgantown for a visit, but he does plan trips to Mississippi State, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky to get looks at those schools.

“I think I’ll visit (West Virginia) soon,” he said.

Smith plays on both sides of the ball in high school and is coming off a year where he posted 1,027 receiving yards with 9 touchdowns as well as 3 defensive touchdowns and 2 rushing scores. Schools are primarily targeting him on the offensive side at wide receiver.

Smith is searching for a school that is a good fit for him on the offensive side of the ball and he wants to place an emphasis on the educational opportunities at the school.

“Then the people and the school environment. Just somewhere I can take on my career,” he said.