How does West Virginia fill out the 2025 class needs with recruiting?

The Mountaineers still have needs left to fill. Which ones take priority with the remaining slots?

West Virginia has 22 current high school or junior college commitments in the 2025 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have filled a need at quarterback with a commitment from Mentor (Oh.) 2025 quarterback Scotty Fox.

As for the rest of the positions, the program has two Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall and Hurricane (W.Va.) 2025 wide receiver Tyshawn Dues, one tight end in De Forest (Wi.) 2025 tight end Jackson Accuard,i and four offensive linemen in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan, Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady and Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis.

On the defensive side, the Mountaineers have five defensive line commitments in Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2025 defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque, Cleveland Heights (Oh.) 2025 defensive lineman Brandon Caesar, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive lineman Taylor Brown and Huntingtown (Md.) 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell, one linebacker in Douglasville (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Michael Hastie, two pass-rushing linebackers in Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 defensive end Romando Johnson and Glendora (Ca.) Citrus College 2025 edge Keenan Eck and six defensive backs in Columbus (Oh.) Marion Franklin 2025 cornerback Dawayne Galloway, Bel Air (Md.) 2025 safety Julien Horton, Lakeland (Fla.) 2025 defensive back Sammy Etienne, Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 safety Zah Jackson, Columbus (Oh.) Beechcroft 2025 athlete Tyrell Russell and Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College High School 2025 spear Chris Fileppo.

The Mountaineers also have transfer additions from: two quarterbacks in Jayden Henderson (Texas A&M) and Max Brown (Charlotte); two running backs in Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa) and LJ Turner (Catawba College); five wide receivers in Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), Oran Singleton (Eastern Michigan), Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), Jeff Weimer (Idaho State); two tight ends in Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa) and Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State); six offensive lineman Will Reed (Princeton), Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), Robby Martin (N.C. State), Ty'kieast Crawford (Arkansas) and Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State); one defensive lineman in Braden Siders (Wyoming); two linebackers in Chase Wilson (Colorado State) and Ashton Woods (North Carolina); one pass rushing linebacker in Jimmori Robinson (Texas San Antonio); four safeties in Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), Jordan Walker (UT Chattanooga), Justin Harrington (Washington) and William Davis (Virginia Union); and finally five cornerbacks with Michael Coats (Nevada), Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), Jason Chambers (Appalachian State) and Derek Carter (Jacksonville State).

So what positions are left to fill?

The Mountaineers should not take another quarterback with Fox, Henderson, and Brown filling the need in the 2025 cycle although they could look at a younger option with multiple years of eligibility. The Mountaineers should be done at running back with the two experienced transfers in the mix.

Tight end remains a position that could potentially have another addition depending on the options that are there in the transfer portal.

West Virginia could still add at least one more at wide receiver to round out that position group although that would only be for the right addition likely a slot type that can create after the catch.

On the offensive line, the Mountaineers have three commitments in place from high school and six more from the portal but this is the biggest priority. There will need to be several more additions.

That means overall, the offensive side of the ball could still take anywhere from 4-5 more players at the various spots.

On the defensive line West Virginia has five commitments and a transfer addition, but the program could look at adding at least one more depending on the options.

Inside linebacker won't be as heavily hit this cycle but the Mountaineers could still add one more outside Hastie and the transfers while outside linebacker is likely set with Robinson, Eck, and Johnson.

The defensive backfield has been hit heavily in this class but could still add some pieces likely through the junior college ranks or transfer portal.

That means that on defense the Mountaineers still need to add as many as 4-5.