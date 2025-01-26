2026 edge Alhassan Iddrissu discusses West Virginia offer

Iddrissu, 6-foot-8, 240-pounds, already held offers from USC, Michigan, Florida State, Texas A&M, Washington, Minnesota, Syracuse, and several others but the offer from the Mountaineers came as a surprise after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green.

Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More 2026 defensive end Alhassan Iddrissu has already collected a long list of scholarship offers but can now add West Virginia.

“I really love that offer because it’s a great program and school,” he said.

Green told Iddrissu that he was impressed with both his size and athletic abilities coming off the edge.

“And my fast twitch. He thinks I fit what they are looking for,” he said.

Iddrissu is still learning more about the football program but has been impressed with what he has learned about Green and the res of the coaching staff at this stage of the process.

“I think the coaches will be great and Coach (Rich) Rodriguez is a great coach,” he said.

The plan at this stage is to take several trips including Texas A&M and Syracuse and he is looking into making a stop in Morgantown to see the Mountaineers football program.

Iddrissu is looking to eventually find a college program that is focused on development and where they will make him the best version of himself.

“And willing to develop me,” he said.