Idaho State WR transfer Weimer commits to West Virginia

Weimer, 6-foot-2, 204-pounds, spent last season with the Bengals where he hauled in 75 passes for 1,016 yards and 6 touchdowns for an average of 13.5 per grab.

The West Virginia football program has used the transfer portal once again to fill a need in the wide receiver room with a commitment from Idaho State pass catcher Jeff Weimer .

The California native appeared across 844 snaps and graded out at 69.7 on the offensive side of the ball according to Pro Football Focus. In total, Weimer was targeted 122 times on the season.

West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer Jan. 15 just one day after he entered the portal.

Prior to his time at Idaho State, Weimer was at several different stops with the latest at UNLV in 2022 where he appeared in just seven games and grabbed 26 catches for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Weimer also spent time at two different junior colleges with his first season at Hartnell College where he was productive with 78 catches for 1,040 yards and 11 scores and then City College of San Francisco where he had 75 catches for 1,253 yards and 17 touchdowns prior to signing with UNLV.

Weimer becomes the fifth wide receiver addition that West Virginia has made through the transfer portal this off-season joining Eastern Michigan transfer Oran Singleton, Jacksonville State transfer Jarod Bowie, Youngstown State transfer Cyrus Traugh and Jacksonville State transfer Cam Vaughn.

Weimer is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Weimer in the near future.