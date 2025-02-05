2026 DL Perez looking into West Virginia visit after offer

Perez, 6-foot-4, 330-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers after defensive assistant Pat Kirkland stopped by his school during the contact period.

Cleveland (Oh.) Glenville Academic Campus 2026 defensive lineman Jamir Perez holds an offer from West Virginia and now plans to make it to campus to check out the football program.

“He said I’d be a great fit for the program and I know West Virginia has been in 39 bowl games and produced one of the most explosive players Tavon Austin,” he said.

Perez has spoken not only with Kirkland but head coach Rich Rodriguez as well as defensive coordinator Zac Alley and they have made it clear that he would be a good fit in the scheme.

“And I think I would to. They like my size and the type of person that I am,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Perez as either a nose tackle or a three technique on the defensive line and along with West Virginia he has received offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Cincinnati and several more.

The plan is for Perez to take a visit to Morgantown in March to get a look at the school and then he plans to come back for an official to see even more that West Virginia has to offer.

Perez also plans to visit Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Iowa State.

Perez wants to find a school where he feels at home and will push him to be the best player he can be.

“And put me in the position to be the best caliber player,” he said.