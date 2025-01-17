2026 four-star WR Miles talks West Virginia offer

Miles, 6-foot-0, 174-pounds, previously held offers from Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Syracuse, among others, but the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship after a conversation with running backs coach Chad Scott.

Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2026 wide receiver Larry Miles already has collected scholarship offers from a number of power four programs and now West Virginia has joined that list.

“He said I was an amazing route runner and he likes the way I can win one-on-one matchups,” he said. “That’s what they’ve been needing at West Virginia.”

Miles is coming off a season where he finished with 68 receptions for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns and can be utilized either outside or inside as a receiver.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect was excited to add the Mountaineers to his list and wants to find out more about the program.

“The offer from West Virginia was great. Really blessed for the opportunity and there’s many Hall of Fame players, great coaches and a championship team,” he said.

At this stage, Miles hopes to visit West Virginia in order to see the school but doesn’t have a date set just yet as he navigates the recruiting process.

“I really would love to visit West Virginia,” he said.

Miles is looking for a school that is going to help him develop both on and off the field as well as where he can have a pathway to see the field early in his career.