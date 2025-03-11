2026 JUCO edge Joshua Shanklin excited about West Virginia offer

Shanklin, 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, received the scholarship from defensive assistant Jake Casteel who has been the coach that has handled his recruitment from the start.

Los Altos Hills (Ca.) Foothill C.C. 2026 edge rusher Joshua Shanklin had been waiting to see if West Virginia was going to extend a scholarship offer. That wait is now over.

“He’s a good guy and he’s kept it real with me from the start since he’s recruited me,” he said.

The news that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix was music to Shanklin’s ears, who is plenty familiar with the talent that the program has produced as well as the success of the coaching staff.

“I was thrilled about it,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Shanklin as a bandit in their scheme or essentially a hybrid edge linebacker that can both rush the passer as well as drop into coverage. And the appeal of Shanklin’s skill set is that he is plenty qualified to handle both of those roles among more.

“They like the fact I’m versatile with my size,” he said.

Shanklin is originally from East Oakland, California and would have three years of eligibility remaining when he graduates with his associate in arts degree in December. That would allow him to enroll at the school he would eventually select at the mid-term.

On top of West Virginia, Shanklin also holds offers from Mississippi, Arizona State, UCLA, Utah, California and a number of others while even more are expressing interest.

The plan is for Shanklin to take a visit to West Virginia, perhaps as early as April, but he is still in the process of nailing down the details for that trip.

“I will be visiting,” he said.