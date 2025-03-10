Javon Small named to All-Big 12 First Team, Harris named to Defensive Team

West Virginia guard Javon Small has been to the All-Big 12 First Team, while WVU guard Sencire Harris was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.

In his first season at WVU, Small finished tied for first in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 18.5 points per game. He was also fourth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage, third in free throw percentage, third in assists, and second in the league in minutes.

Small scored 20 or more points 13 times this season, and had three double-doubles this season. When Small eclipsed the 20-point mark, WVU was

Small helped lead the Mountaineers to a 19-12 finish to the regular season along with a 10-10 record in Big 12 play.

Small is a native of South Bend, Indiana, and WVU was his third school in four years. He spent two seasons at East Carolina and last season at Oklahoma State.

Harris was also in his first season with West Virginia, and averaged 1.6 steals per game this season and had 22 total blocks on the season as well. Harris transferred to WVU from Illinois and was one of five players named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.



