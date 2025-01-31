2026 OL Brock Brownfield excited about West Virginia after offer

Brownfield, 6-foot-3, 250-pounds, found out during the contact period when he was called to his head coach’s office and received word that the program was offering.

But that’s how the process goes sometimes.

New Palestine (In.) 2026 offensive lineman Brock Brownfield didn’t expect West Virginia to jump into the mix with a scholarship offer when the program did.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell was the primary point of contact and the conversation that the two had stuck out to Brownfield.

“From our conversation it seemed what he likes most about me is my character and the way I play the game,” he said. “I loved his experience at the level he has coached and the great players he has coached.”

Brownfield admitted that receiving any offer is a significant development in his recruitment but adding the Mountaineers is one that has his attention given what he has learned about the school to date.

Brownfield now plans to make it back to West Virginia at some point in the future and is set to head to Purdue this coming weekend for a visit while also looking at some other trips as schools jump into the mix.

“I will absolutely try to visit West Virginia again,” he said.

Overall, Brownfield is being targeted at multiple spots with some schools slotting him as an interior offensive lineman at center while others prefer him along the defensive line.

“It’s been a crazy recruiting process for me,” he said.

Brownfield wants to find a place that is going to develop him on and off the field as well as where he has a strong bond with the players and the coaching staff.