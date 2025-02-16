2026 OL Ben Congdon adds West Virginia to list

Congdon, 6-foot-7, 280-pounds, has over two dozen scholarships to his name including Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Mississippi, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Wisconsin and a number of others.

Zoarville (Oh.) Tuscarawas Valley Local 2026 offensive lineman Ben Congdon is already compiling an impressive list of scholarship offers at this stage of the process.

West Virginia can now add its name to that list.

“I got on the phone with the new offensive line coach (Jack Bicknell),” he said. “He offered me then.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is still trying to figure some things out about the Mountaineers football program because at this point he doesn’t know a whole lot about it.

However, Bicknell made it clear that he was impressed with several of his qualities on the field.

“He really loved my film and length and strength,” he said.

All of the programs involved are targeting him as an offensive tackle.

In the meantime, Congdon doesn’t have any visits scheduled to West Virginia just yet, but the coaching staff will be working to try to change that in the coming weeks.

“I’m looking for coaches, playing time and culture,” he said.