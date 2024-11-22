2026 OL Karon Spencer enjoys hospitality, connections on WVU visit

Spencer, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, competed in a big man camp over the summer and received the news about his scholarship offer but this trip allowed him to see what the game day experience is like in Morgantown.

Olney (Md.) 2026 offensive lineman Karon Spencer earned an offer from West Virginia on his last trip to Morgantown over the summer but this experience gave him a different view of the program.

And it checked a lot of boxes.

“What stood out to me this time was the hospitality. Everybody was like one big family and also it felt like I was being a part of something more than myself,” he said.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore has been the lead recruiter for Spencer since the Mountaineers first got involved and things have only continued to build between the two over the past couple of months. This experience allowed the two to spend even more time together.

Moore visited Spencer during the season for a game and was able to see him perform on both sides of the ball which opened up the idea that he could potentially do that at the college level. But the assistant has certainly made a strong impression on the jumbo athlete at this stage of his recruitment.

“He has always kept up and always made sure I knew I had a home at West Virginia,” he said. “Also, he has been one of the reasons I like West Virginia, and the coaching staff made me feel like I was wanted there and could grow as a person and a player if I went there.”

With this trip now in the books, Spencer is hoping to return for another later in the process in order to learn even more about the school and how he could fit into things.

“I loved the coaches. The hospitality from everyone even people who weren’t coaches,” he said. “And I also think West Virginia is a great place to be and something you should be proud of being a part of.”