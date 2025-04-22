2026 OL D'Nilyeon Taylor talks West Virginia offer

And that paid off with a scholarship offer from the program.

Westerville (Oh.) North 2026 offensive lineman D'Nilyeon Taylor has built his relationship with the West Virginia coaching staff over time.

Taylor, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, had gotten to know offensive line coach Jack Bicknell since he arrived on campus and that made the offer even more impactful.

“Bicknell really built up his relationship with me and my folks before offering,” he said.

The offensive lineman had gotten to know other staff members as well and that comfort level is something that has placed the program high on his list.

“I talked to everyone on the offensive coaching staff and almost all have mentioned that they love my film,” he said.

Taylor has already visited West Virginia for the Gold-Blue Showcase April 5 and that experience stood out to him as he was able to get a first-hand look at the school.

“I loved it. It was a great experience,” he said.

The plan is for Taylor to make it back to Morgantown and he also has been busy checking out other schools such as Cincinnati, Miami (Oh.), Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green, among others.

College programs are recruiting Taylor at offensive tackle due to his length and wingspan but he has experience playing all over the offensive line in high school outside of the center spot. And he was productive as well, as he didn’t allow a single sack during his junior campaign.

Taylor is placing a strong emphasis on the college program that has the major that he is looking for as well as a campus that offers things that he wants to do outside of football. He also wants to find coaches who prioritize the development of skill over seniority.

“I’m a kid that is used to grinding for what I know I want and deserve,” he said.