2026 OL Aidan Woods plans return trip to West Virginia after offer

Woods, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, received his first power five scholarship offer from West Virginia after a conversation with assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler.

Abingdon (Va.) 2026 athlete Aidan Woods plays tight end at the high school level but it’s another position that is drawing the interest from a number of schools including West Virginia.

“We talked a little bit about my family and other things that are important to me, and we got to know each other a little bit then he said he was going to offer me,” he said.

Woods had already been to Morgantown for a game day visit last season but plans to return for another trip to campus in order to meet with the new coaching staff and learn more about the campus and the school.

The offer is one that holds special meaning to Woods in large part because it’s his first from the Power Four level, but he also was impressed with how Dressler handled the initial conversation.

“I found out that my dad grew up in the same area that Coach Dressler is from which is quite rare as it’s a smaller rural area in Virginia,” he said.

West Virginia sees Woods as an offensive lineman at the college level as he continues to develop, and he is open to any position in the future.

On top of West Virginia, Woods also holds offers from Old Dominion, Western Michigan, and Cornell. He also plans to visit North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Syracuse, and Liberty.

Woods wants to explore all of his options and wants to settle into a school with a strong culture.