Jennings, 6-foot-1, 221-pounds, had been to Morgantown before but this event allowed him to spend more time working with the coaching staff and getting a feel for how they teach.

Princeton (W.Va.) 2026 defensive end Daniel Jennings competed in the second one-day camp of the summer at West Virginia and walked away feeling even better about the program.

The in-state product spent the bulk of his time with outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral and was impressed with the experience.

“It was great, and I had a great experience with the coaches,” he said.

Cabral was able to work hands-on with Jennings during the event where he was able to help him with some more pass rushing moves as well as with his overall technique. He also spent time working with defensive line coach AJ Jackson on some things in order to improve his overall game.

Since his last visit to Morgantown Jennings has only strengthened his bond with the Mountaineers coaching staff and that has the program squarely in the mix for his services. This was his third trip overall.

“Things have been going great. We are building a great relationship,” he said.

All of the schools are targeting Jennings as a pass rusher either at defensive end or outside linebacker with schools impressed with his ability to get after the quarterback.

He is coming off a season where he had 11 sacks.

Jennings also is looking into camp stops at Ohio State, Notre Dame and UNLV this summer.