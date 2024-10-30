2026 TE Brady Owens talks West Virginia visit

Owens, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, already held an offer Appalachian State but the Mountaineers became the first power four program to jump into the fray.

Arlington (Va.) Yorktown 2026 tight end Brady Owens visited West Virginia for the Kansas State contest and left feeling both good about the program and with a scholarship offer in hand.

The scholarship news came after a conversation with tight ends coach Blaine Stewart who pulled him to the side during pre-game warmups.

“He told me I checked all the boxes and that I’m what they want when they are looking for tight ends,” he said.

Overall, Owens was impressed with the organization on the visit as well as how the coaching staff treated him with respect throughout his time on campus.

“All the staff was very personal with me which I liked,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Owens specifically at tight end in large part because the coaching staff has been impressed with his overall skill set. He plays the game with intensity and physicality when he blocks, while also showcasing the athleticism to catch the football and run.

Owens wants to return to West Virginia for another trip in the future in large part because of how the program made a strong impression on him during his time on campus.

“I loved it there. West Virginia is definitely high on my list,” he said.

Owens now plans to check out a number of other college programs including Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and James Madison in the coming weeks and months.