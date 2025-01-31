2026 TE Owen Pollock excited over West Virginia offer

That’s because the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.

Sunbury (Oh.) Big Walnut 2026 tight end Owen Pollock had been in contact with West Virginia for the past several years but recently received some big news on that front.

Tight ends coach Michael Nysewander stopped by his school during the contact period and that’s when he received the news that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix with a scholarship.

“It means a lot. I have been in touch with WVU for a couple years now,” he said.

It was the first time that Pollock had met with Nysewander and was impressed with his interactions with him and how he explained how he would fit into the program.

“He likes my versatility and my willingness to make blocks in the run game,” he said.

The plan is for the Buckeye State tight end to make his way to Morgantown for a visit in the near future and he also plans to take trips to a number of other programs.

“I plan to visit. I’ll be visiting plenty of schools,” he said.

West Virginia and the bulk of programs are recruiting him for the tight end spot, and he is looking for a football program where there is a good mix of the right people, winning and strong academics.