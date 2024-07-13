Garrett, 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, was able to compete in the Mountaineers 7-on-7 tournament and he didn’t need to wonder about how the coaching staff felt about him.

Middletown (De.) 2026 wide receiver BJ Garrett had been to West Virginia before but his latest trip gave him even more insight into the program.

“What stood out to me was the amount of coaches watching our games compared to last year,” he said. “I received all the positive feedback like how much they loved my game.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has quickly developed into a top target for the Mountaineers and has cultivated a strong bond with wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and head coach Neal Brown.

“They both said they loved my game and wanted me to come back up,” he said.

Garrett has made multiple trips to Morgantown and during that time has been able to get a feel for the campus and how he could fit into the mix. That has helped to raise his overall comfort level.

“I love the program and am a big fan of how they operate,” he said.

On top of West Virginia, Garrett also has visited Penn State, Ohio State and North Carolina but at this stage doesn’t have any favorites sticking out at this early portion of the process.

Garrett has yet to map out where else he will be visiting for the rest of the summer and fall but does plan to return to Morgantown for another trip at some point in the future.