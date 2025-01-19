2026 WR Gough plans West Virginia visit after offer

Richmond (Va.) Thomas Jefferson 2026 wide receiver Amare Gough now holds an offer from West Virginia and is planning to make it to campus for the first time in the near future.

The assistant let him know that he was impressed with a number of his qualities at this stage of his development on the field.

He has been timed at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

“He liked my versatility and my speed,” he said.

The pass catcher doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia yet, but he is planning to make it to campus for the junior day event Feb. 1 in order to get an idea of what to expect.

“I would love to get on campus and see the culture,” he said.

On top of West Virginia, Gough also is interested in checking out places such as Maryland, North Carolina and LSU. He holds additional scholarships from Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Old Dominion and Liberty.

All of the schools involved at this stage are targeting him as a wide receiver and he is coming off a season where they were 12-1 on the field but fell short in the regional championship.

“I did what I could to help my team and look forward to improving next year,” he said.

Gough wants to sort his options out and find a program where he has strong connections with his position coach as well as where he is going to be developed to prepare himself for the next level.