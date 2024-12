Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2026 athlete Jayden Kitchens had been receiving interest from West Virginia, but things took a step further with an offer from the Big 12 Conference program.

Kitchens, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, had been in contact with several of the coaches of late but he received the offer after a conversation where he was able to get an idea of where he stands on the recruiting board.