2026 WR Barrett Schulz adds first Power Four offer from West Virginia

Schulz, 6-foot-6, 190-pounds, found out about the news after talking with running backs coach Chad Scott who let him know that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix.

“Coach Scott was amazing and talked very highly of me. He’s a great guy,” he said.

The Mountaineers join Bethune-Cookman as programs that have offered after he came off a season where he collected 40 catches for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is being targeted solely as an outside wide receiver with the ability to go up and get the football.

The offer from West Virginia is a significant moment in the recruitment for Schulz considering it is the first to come from the power four level although almost certainly won’t be the last.

“My first Power Four offer means a lot to me and especially in getting to the next level,” he said.

Schulz has plans to visit West Virginia at some point in the spring but doesn’t have a date set yet at this stage with the distance involved.

Schulz is placing a strong emphasis in his recruitment on where he can best be developed in order to prepare him to make it to the next level of football.

“Plain and simple,” he said.