2027 DB Coleman discusses latest trip to West Virginia

But came to campus in order to get an even better feel for how Rich Rodriguez runs the program.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Seton La Salle 2027 cornerback Nelson Coleman has held a scholarship offer from West Virginia since the previous coaching staff was in place.

Coleman, 5-foot-9, 170-pounds, was impressed with the overall experience especially how the coaching staff welcomed him to campus.

“They make sure everyone with you is comfortable and enjoying themselves,” he said.

Coleman had the chance to watch the Gold-Blue Showcase but also hang out and get to know many of the players and alumni that were in attendance including former cornerback Adam Jones.

“That was a great surprise, I didn't expect that,” he said.

Cornerbacks coach Rod West is the lead recruiter for Coleman and he had a chance to speak with him while he was on campus. Now, he is excited to continue to cultivate that relationship.

“We are definitely going to be talking more often and building a relationship,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to that.”

The Mountaineers are targeting Coleman as a defensive back that could end up at multiple spots in the scheme. The spring game event also gave him a chance to see how the scheme operates and he was impressed with the energy that the coaches and players displayed.

The plan for Coleman is to make it back to West Virginia for another visit although he is still determining exactly when that will occur. But he does want to make it down for the Backyard Brawl.

“That would be one I would love to see,” he said.