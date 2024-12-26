2027 DB Keishjuan Telfair talks West Virginia offer

But that list just expanded by one with the scholarship offer from West Virginia.

Euclid (Oh.) 2027 athlete Keishjuan Telfair is looking to explore his options in his recruitment.

Telfair, 6-foot-0, 160-pounds, received the news from his head coach who had spoken with the staff. And that led to the Mountaineers joining a list that already includes Penn State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Kentucky, among others.

“I was very excited to receive the offer,” he said.

Telfair hasn’t had a chance to speak much with West Virginia at this stage, but what he has heard fron the coaching staff is that they are impressed with his makeup at this stage of his development. The Mountaineers are impressed with his overall athleticism as well as his trajectory.

“They like how I’m lanky with good ball skills,” he said.

All of the programs recruiting Telfair like his versatility to play multiple positions but it’s likely that he ends up at spot in the defensive backfield when it’s all said and done.

Telfair has time to develop at this stage and wants to take his time sorting through his options but knows that he wants to find a school that is going to offer what he wants.

“How they make me feel around the campus outside of football,” he said.