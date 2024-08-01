Terrence Barner is a promising defensive back from Monroe High School in Rochester, NY. The 5-foot-10 175-pound athlete is only a 2027 prospect but is already turning heads.

Barner recently visited WVU on July 25 for the program's last summer camp.

"I am grateful for the wonderful opportunity to showcase my talent amongst other players at the West Virginia camp. Participating in the drills not only helped me to improve my skills but also provided experience and knowledge in various aspects of the game," he said.

It's clear that Barner's speed is one of his key assets, and his performance has already left a positive impression on the WVU coaching staff. "Me and Coach Tre Bell talked briefly about my impressive 40-yard dash time. His recognition meant a lot to me, and it only motivates me to continue improving and striving for excellence," Barner said.

When it comes to his role on the field, Barner describes himself as a player always looking to improve. "As a DB, I consider myself consistent at training and on the field, disciplined, and I’m always looking to add to my craft," he said.