Sweeney, 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, has added other offers from Florida, Miami (Fla.) and Maryland, among other schools but the scholarship offer from the Mountaineers was an exciting one.

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2027 defensive lineman Anthony Sweeney continues to add scholarship offers but one of the most recent came from West Virginia following a strong performance at the big man camp.

The versatile pass rusher found out the news after a conversation with outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral.

“I was extremely grateful. It was very surprising because I got the offer the day after camp,” he said. “All the hard work I put in is continuing to pay off.”

During the course of the camp, Sweeney was able to work with both Cabral and defensive line coach AJ Jackson as he was able to get an idea of how they coach the position.

“What I like about their coaching style is that you will have the complete understanding of what he’s trying to teach you,” Sweeney said.

The 2027 prospect was impressed with the way that the Mountaineers ran the camp, and he was additionally impressed with the campus and the facilities in Morgantown.

“I liked everything I saw there,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Sweeney as a defensive end and has been impressed with his combination of athleticism, aggression, and ability to get to the quarterback.

Sweeney still has a lot of time on his side when it comes to his recruitment but does plan to return to West Virginia for another visit in the future.

“I want to visit all the schools that have offered me and many more,” he said.