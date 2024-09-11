2027 guard Cayden Daughtry already attracting major attention
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy 2027 point guard Cayden Daughtry is only 15 years old but has already started to attract some high major scholarship offers.
Daughtry, 5-foot-11, 160-pounds, has already received offers from West Virginia, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Arizona State with the Mountaineers jumping into the mix in August.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news