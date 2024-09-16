West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Pitt

in other news
CJ Donaldson revamped his body and it's paying off through two weeks
CJ Donaldson's new look helping him have success on the field
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Pittsburgh
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: A Historical Football Showdown.
West Virginia prepares for a familiar, yet challenging Pitt defense
While the Pittsburgh offense has undergone plenty of changes, the defense is cut from the same cloth as recent seasons.
Brown wants to see Backyard Brawl on the schedule
West Virginia and Pittsburgh will meet at 3:30 p.m. for the 107th time in the Backyard Brawl.
A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Pittsburgh Football Series
West Virginia vs. Pitt: A Historical Football Showdown
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Pitt
----------
