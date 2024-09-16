Advertisement

West Virginia prepares for a familiar, yet challenging Pitt defense

West Virginia prepares for a familiar, yet challenging Pitt defense

While the Pittsburgh offense has undergone plenty of changes, the defense is cut from the same cloth as recent seasons.

 • Keenan Cummings
Sep 16, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Pitt
Keenan Cummings
Managing Editor
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Pitt

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

79

40

39

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson

47

21

26

Jahiem White*

32

19

13

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

47

23

24

Traylon Ray*

44

19

25

Preston Fox*

43

22

21

Jaden Bray

37

19

18

Justin Robinson

32

14

18

Rodney Gallagher

20

9

11

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

65

36

29

Treylan Davis

27

17

10

Jack Sammarco

1

1

0

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Wyatt Milum*

79

40

39

Nick Malone*

79

40

39

Tomas Rimac*

79

40

39

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

79

40

39

Brandon Yates*

79

40

39

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

T.J. Jackson*

47

11

36

Sean Martin*

46

11

35

Asani Redwood

27

6

21

Hammond Russell

26

8

18

Fatorma Mulbah

21

7

14

Nate Gabriel

9

3

6

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Trey Lathan*

55

15

40

Josiah Trotter*

44

13

31

Tyrin Bradley*

43

10

33

Ty French

32

7

23

Ben Cutter

10

3

7

Reid Carrico

9

1

8

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

64

16

48

Jaheem Joseph*

64

16

48

Aubrey Burks*

61

16

45

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garnett Hollis*

55

13

42

Ayden Garnes*

45

10

35

Dontez Fagan

33

8

25

TJ Crandall

4

2

2

----------

