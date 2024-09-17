Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Pitt

West Virginia lost a double-digit lead in the final five minutes to fall 38-34 to Pitt. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

QUARTERBACK: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed just 3-10 passes over 20+ yards for 105 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Greene connected on just 1-4 passes 10+ yards for 17 yards with an interception. --Greene was 12-13 on passes thrown short or behind the line of scrimmage. --Against the blitz, Greene was 10-15 on 19 dropbacks for 167 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also had two passes thrown with accuracy into tight windows when the Panthers elected to blitz. --Greene was at 7.0 yards per attempt with an average depth of target of 13.6. --When Pittsburgh was able to get pressure, Greene was just 5-11 for 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception. --Greene was charged with five turnover-worthy plays, which is a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted or a poor job of taking care of the ball and fumbling. --Greene had 2.70 seconds on average to throw the football. --Greene completed 4-6 screens for 41 yards and was 5-9 on play action for 66 yards.

RUSHING: --Out of the 190 rushing yards, a total of 169 came after contact for an average of 4.12 yards after contact per attempt. --West Virginia forced a total of six missed tackles, with Greene accounting for a pair of those. CJ Donaldson led the way with three forced missed tackles. --Greene had 33 yards off scrambles and 30 yards off designed runs. --The Mountaineers had six rushes that traveled at least 10 yards.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia pass catches hauled in 16 of 27 passes thrown to them for a reception percentage of 59.3. --A total of 88 of the 210 receiving yards came after the catch. --West Virginia had only one of three contested catches with it being the 28-yard touchdown reception by Justin Robinson. --Pass catchers forced only one missed tackle from Kole Taylor. --A total of 9 of the 16 passes caught resulted in first downs. --West Virginia targeted the tight end 6 times for 5 catches for 44 yards. Through three games, the Mountaineers have now targeted the position 17 times for 123 yards and a score with Kole Taylor accounting for all but eight of those yards. --The Mountaineers threw three passes to the running backs resulting in 2 catches for 13 yards including a 10-yard touchdown by CJ Donaldson.

BLOCKING: --The offensive line gave Greene on average 2.70 seconds to throw the football. --West Virginia had success running in the gap between the center and the right guard at 5 carries for 39 yards (7.8) and behind the left tackle (4-36). Both of the touchdowns were scored rushing off the ends to each side. --The least amount of success came behind the right guard (5 carries for 6 yards, 1;2 per carry) and in the gap between the center and left guard at 7 carries for 12 yards (1.7). --West Virginia allowed 4 hurries and 4 pressures. --The offensive line was penalized twice for holding. --Brandon Yates had the highest grade in pass blocking at 85.0 across 39 snaps, while Nick Malone topped the run blocking at 73.0 across 40 snaps.